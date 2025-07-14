Press Release: Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis Supports Progress on Staten Island–Brooklyn Ferry Route

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis supports the progress of a new ferry route between Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) has expressed her support for the advancement of a proposed ferry route that aims to reconnect Staten Island and Brooklyn. In a statement, she highlighted that this initiative has moved one step closer to becoming a reality, crediting it as a significant priority for improving transportation alternatives in the region. Malliotakis stated, "I’m pleased that today’s announcement reflects a top priority of mine to strengthen, modernize, and expand our maritime transportation and ferry network." She emphasized the importance of public response during the upcoming commentary period, urging community members to express their opinions on the plan.

Malliotakis, a member of the Congressional Ferry Caucus, reiterated her commitment to utilizing local waterways to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation options. She noted, "Now, for the first time in decades, the city is one step closer to reconnecting Staten Island and Brooklyn by ferry." Should community members show sufficient support, the ferry route could be operational by this winter.

Nicole Malliotakis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nicole Malliotakis is worth $1.3M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 260th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Malliotakis has approximately $480.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nicole Malliotakis's net worth

Nicole Malliotakis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nicole Malliotakis:

H.R.3456: CHER Act of 2025

H.R.3295: Federal Animal Research Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3112: Better CARE for Animals Act of 2025

H.R.3042: MMEDS Act of 2025

H.R.2866: No Visas for Anti-Semitic Students Act

H.R.2687: End Kidney Deaths Act

bills proposed by Nicole Malliotakis

Nicole Malliotakis Fundraising

Nicole Malliotakis recently disclosed $288.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 230th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 36.1% came from individual donors.

Malliotakis disclosed $105.9K of spending. This was the 404th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Malliotakis disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 172nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here

