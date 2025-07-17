Stocks

Press Release: Congresswoman Nellie Pou Votes on Cryptocurrency Legislation in House of Representatives

July 17, 2025 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Quiver CongressRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Congresswoman Pou voted on three cryptocurrency bills, supporting two regulatory frameworks and opposing one limiting digital finance competitiveness.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Nellie Pou (D-NJ-09) recently voted on three cryptocurrency-related bills in the House of Representatives. She supported H.R. 3633, the CLARITY Act, and S. 1582, the GENIUS Act, which focus on establishing regulations for digital assets. However, she opposed H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, citing concerns it could hinder competitiveness in digital finance.

In a statement, Congresswoman Pou remarked, "The rise of different cryptocurrencies has excited many Americans... These emerging technologies may be part of that strength." She emphasized the need for "smart, thoughtful regulations" to balance innovation with the stability of the U.S. dollar.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nellie Pou Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nellie Pou is worth $1.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 278th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pou has approximately $53.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nellie Pou's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pou.

Nellie Pou Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nellie Pou:

  • H.R.3305: LEO Fair Retirement Act of 2025
  • H.R.2285: DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Nellie Pou on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pou.

Nellie Pou Fundraising

Nellie Pou recently disclosed $481.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 58.5% came from individual donors.

Pou disclosed $140.9K of spending. This was the 395th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pou disclosed $779.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 356th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nellie Pou's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.