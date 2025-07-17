Press Release: Congresswoman Nellie Pou Votes on Cryptocurrency Legislation in House of Representatives

Congresswoman Pou voted on three cryptocurrency bills, supporting two regulatory frameworks and opposing one limiting digital finance competitiveness.

Congresswoman Nellie Pou (D-NJ-09) recently voted on three cryptocurrency-related bills in the House of Representatives. She supported H.R. 3633, the CLARITY Act, and S. 1582, the GENIUS Act, which focus on establishing regulations for digital assets. However, she opposed H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, citing concerns it could hinder competitiveness in digital finance.

In a statement, Congresswoman Pou remarked, "The rise of different cryptocurrencies has excited many Americans... These emerging technologies may be part of that strength." She emphasized the need for "smart, thoughtful regulations" to balance innovation with the stability of the U.S. dollar.

Nellie Pou Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nellie Pou is worth $1.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 278th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pou has approximately $53.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nellie Pou's net worth

Nellie Pou Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nellie Pou:

H.R.3305: LEO Fair Retirement Act of 2025

H.R.2285: DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2025

bills proposed by Nellie Pou

Nellie Pou Fundraising

Nellie Pou recently disclosed $481.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 58.5% came from individual donors.

Pou disclosed $140.9K of spending. This was the 395th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pou disclosed $779.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 356th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here

