Press Release: Congresswoman Nellie Pou Votes Against House Republicans’ Defense Budget Package

Congresswoman Nellie Pou voted against the partisan defense budget proposed by House Republicans, citing concerns over its impact on national security.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Nellie Pou (D-NJ-09) has voted against a defense budget package proposed by House Republicans, calling it a partisan initiative. Pou expressed that the budget undermines national security by "gutting critical positions" and questioned the bill's implications on various social issues, stating it does not protect America but rather makes it weaker.

In her statement, Pou emphasized the importance of the defense budget, highlighting concerns over attacks on women's healthcare, support for Russia, and the treatment of LGBTQ+ Americans. She criticized the bill for failing to enhance democracy and security, ultimately arguing, "This bill will not protect America."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nellie Pou Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nellie Pou is worth $1.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 278th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pou has approximately $54.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nellie Pou's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pou.

Nellie Pou Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nellie Pou:

H.R.3305: LEO Fair Retirement Act of 2025

H.R.2285: DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Nellie Pou on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pou.

Nellie Pou Fundraising

Nellie Pou recently disclosed $481.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 58.5% came from individual donors.

Pou disclosed $140.9K of spending. This was the 396th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pou disclosed $779.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 357th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nellie Pou's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

