Press Release: Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz Introduces Bracero Program 2.0 Act

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz introduces the Bracero Program 2.0 Act to reform agricultural labor and immigration policies.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced the introduction of the Bracero Program 2.0 Act, aimed at reforming and streamlining the H-2A visa program to address workforce shortages in the agricultural sector. According to De La Cruz, "For decades, the Bracero Program created new opportunities for millions and provided critical support for Texas agriculture," and she emphasizes that this new act seeks to revive that spirit and offer stability for South Texas communities.

The proposed legislation includes several key components: the creation of a centralized electronic portal for H-2A applications to reduce administrative burdens, an expansion of the program to encompass greenhouses and indoor farms, and the establishment of fair compensation by linking wages to the state’s minimum wage plus $2.00 per hour. Additionally, the act seeks to extend the length of H-2A contracts from 10 to 12 months and allow workers to hold a regional labor permit that enables changes of employers within the same sector. The act also includes provisions for accountability, requiring reports on program integrity and worker protections, as highlighted in the Congresswoman's statement."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Monica De La Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Monica De La Cruz is worth $1.7M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 235th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

De La Cruz has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Monica De La Cruz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for De La Cruz.

Monica De La Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Monica De La Cruz:

H.R.3806: To direct the Secretary of Agriculture to study and report on strategies to combat the New World screwworm and enhance the United States' preparedness and response capabilities against potential outbreaks.

H.R.3531: Sergeant Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Gonzalez Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.3390: Bringing the Discount Window into the 21st Century Act

H.R.3233: Healthy Babies Act of 2025

H.R.2834: Selena Commemorative Coin Act

H.R.2362: VA Home Loan Awareness Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Monica De La Cruz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for De La Cruz.

Monica De La Cruz Fundraising

Monica De La Cruz recently disclosed $552.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 106th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

De La Cruz disclosed $539.6K of spending. This was the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

De La Cruz disclosed $852.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 281st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Monica De La Cruz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.