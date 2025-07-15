Press Release: Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz Denounces Attack on Border Patrol Facility in McAllen

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz condemns the July 7 attack on the McAllen Border Patrol facility in a House resolution.

On July 15, 2025, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced a resolution condemning the July 7 attack on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. She expressed support for law enforcement, stating, "Violence against law enforcement and first responders will never be tolerated," and emphasizing her commitment to those who serve in dangerous roles.

The resolution currently has support from 41 co-sponsors, including various representatives from Texas and other states. The attack left three individuals injured, including Officer Ismael Garcia from the McAllen Police Department, whom De La Cruz visited recently.

Monica De La Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Monica De La Cruz is worth $1.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 235th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

De La Cruz has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.



Monica De La Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Monica De La Cruz:

H.R.3806: To direct the Secretary of Agriculture to study and report on strategies to combat the New World screwworm and enhance the United States' preparedness and response capabilities against potential outbreaks.

H.R.3531: Sergeant Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Gonzalez Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.3390: Bringing the Discount Window into the 21st Century Act

H.R.3233: Healthy Babies Act of 2025

H.R.2834: Selena Commemorative Coin Act

H.R.2362: VA Home Loan Awareness Act of 2025



Monica De La Cruz Fundraising

Monica De La Cruz recently disclosed $552.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 106th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

De La Cruz disclosed $539.6K of spending. This was the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

De La Cruz disclosed $852.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 281st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Monica De La Cruz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

