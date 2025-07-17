Press Release: Congresswoman Lori Trahan Issues Statement on House Passage of Cryptocurrency Legislation

Congresswoman Lori Trahan comments on the House's passage of cryptocurrency legislation, emphasizing consumer protection and regulatory needs.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) released a statement following the House's passage of two cryptocurrency bills: the GENIUS Act and the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025. She affirmed the need for consumer protections in the crypto industry, saying, "Crypto is here to stay" and emphasizing the importance of transparency.

Trahan voted in favor of the GENIUS Act, citing its potential to protect investors but criticized the CLARITY Act for its "loopholes and carveouts" that might leave consumers vulnerable to fraud. She advocates for stronger regulations to ensure that the future of digital assets includes accountability and investor protections.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lori Trahan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lori Trahan is worth $31.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 33rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Trahan has approximately $2.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lori Trahan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Trahan.

Lori Trahan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lori Trahan:

H.R.2612: DELETE Act

H.R.2019: TLDR Act

H.R.1509: Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act of 2025

H.R.1442: Youth Poisoning Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Lori Trahan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Trahan.

Lori Trahan Fundraising

Lori Trahan recently disclosed $223.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 386th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.1% came from individual donors.

Trahan disclosed $121.2K of spending. This was the 439th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Trahan disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lori Trahan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.