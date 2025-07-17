Press Release: Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Introduces Bill to Protect Access to FDA-Approved Medications Amid Restrictions

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and colleagues introduce a bill protecting access to FDA-approved medications amid restrictions.

U.S. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, alongside other Democratic representatives, has introduced the Right to FDA-Approved Medicines Act. The legislation aims to secure access to FDA-approved medications, notably in response to recent restrictions on abortion care drugs like Mifepristone in several states.

Fletcher emphasized that "everyone deserves access to life-saving, FDA-approved drugs," criticizing efforts to block essential medications. The act seeks to prevent states from interfering with access to medications approved by the FDA.

Other lawmakers, including Congresswoman Deborah Ross, highlighted the potential dangers of allowing states to override FDA approvals, stressing that "science, not politics, should guide health care." The full text of the bill is available for review.

Lizzie Fletcher Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lizzie Fletcher is worth $5.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 136th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fletcher has approximately $652.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lizzie Fletcher's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lizzie Fletcher:

H.R.4099: Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act

H.R.2975: Broadband Incentives for Communities Act

H.R.2769: American Gas for Allies Act

H.R.2047: Pink Tariffs Study Act

H.R.1607: HEIR Act of 2025

H.R.999: Right to Contraception Act

You can track bills proposed by Lizzie Fletcher on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Fundraising

Lizzie Fletcher recently disclosed $173.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 487th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 43.3% came from individual donors.

Fletcher disclosed $108.2K of spending. This was the 473rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fletcher disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 191st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lizzie Fletcher's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

