Press Release: Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Co-Sponsors Legislation to Ban Mid-Decade Redistricting as Governor Abbott Prepares for Special Session

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher co-sponsors legislation banning mid-decade redistricting as Texas prepares for a special session.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher has co-sponsored the Anti-Rigging Act, legislation aimed at prohibiting mid-decade redistricting unless mandated by courts under the Voting Rights Act. This move coincides with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's upcoming special legislative session focused on congressional redistricting, set to commence on July 21.

Fletcher stated, “Mid-decade redistricting is disrespectful to citizens... Politicians should not trade their constituents to maximize partisan political advantage.” Congressman Marc Veasey criticized the push for redistricting, labeling it “cynical” and politically motivated.

The Anti-Rigging Act seeks to uphold democratic principles, ensuring that redistricting serves the populace rather than political gain. Fletcher emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of citizens in the electoral process.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lizzie Fletcher Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lizzie Fletcher is worth $5.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 136th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fletcher has approximately $647.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lizzie Fletcher's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lizzie Fletcher:

H.R.4099: Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act

H.R.2975: Broadband Incentives for Communities Act

H.R.2769: American Gas for Allies Act

H.R.2047: Pink Tariffs Study Act

H.R.1607: HEIR Act of 2025

H.R.999: Right to Contraception Act

You can track bills proposed by Lizzie Fletcher on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Fundraising

Lizzie Fletcher recently disclosed $173.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 410th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 43.3% came from individual donors.

Fletcher disclosed $108.2K of spending. This was the 409th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fletcher disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 168th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lizzie Fletcher's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

