Press Release: Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Senator Ed Markey Lead Hearing on Birth Control Access Issues

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Senator Ed Markey held a hearing addressing threats to birth control access amid political challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Senator Ed Markey recently held a hearing focused on the protection of birth control access, highlighting ongoing challenges as the Trump administration has frozen family planning funds. Witnesses included reproductive rights experts advocating for the reinstatement of such funding and support for contraception rights.

Fletcher noted, “Millions of Americans rely on contraception to plan their families,” while Markey emphasized the urgency to pass the Right to Contraception Act, stating that threats to contraception access are becoming real and immediate. The hearing coincides with increased restrictions across various states, including Texas.

The backdrop of this issue follows the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which raised concerns about the legal protections for contraception. Fletcher and Markey seek to address these legislative challenges through continued advocacy for reproductive rights.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lizzie Fletcher Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lizzie Fletcher is worth $5.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 136th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fletcher has approximately $651.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lizzie Fletcher's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Bill Proposals

Lizzie Fletcher Fundraising

Lizzie Fletcher recently disclosed $173.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 488th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 43.3% came from individual donors.

Fletcher disclosed $108.2K of spending. This was the 474th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fletcher disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 192nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lizzie Fletcher's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

