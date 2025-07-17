Press Release: Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky Reintroduce Toxic-Free Beauty Act to Ban Hazardous Chemicals in Personal Care Products

Congresswomen Fletcher and Schakowsky reintroduce the Toxic-Free Beauty Act, aiming to ban hazardous chemicals in beauty products.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky have reintroduced the Toxic-Free Beauty Act, aimed at banning hazardous chemicals in beauty and personal care products sold in the U.S. This legislation seeks to address health concerns linked to many chemicals, with the FDA having previously restricted only eleven.

The Act would officially classify certain toxic chemicals as harmful, enabling enforcement actions against products containing them. Congresswoman Fletcher emphasized the need for consumer safety, while Schakowsky highlighted ongoing efforts to update U.S. cosmetics laws.

Notably, the bill seeks to ban ingredients like formaldehyde, mercury, and various parabens, which have been linked to serious health issues. The legislation builds on earlier attempts and has been updated to include chemicals already banned by several states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lizzie Fletcher Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lizzie Fletcher is worth $5.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 136th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fletcher has approximately $651.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lizzie Fletcher's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lizzie Fletcher:

H.R.4099: Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act

H.R.2975: Broadband Incentives for Communities Act

H.R.2769: American Gas for Allies Act

H.R.2047: Pink Tariffs Study Act

H.R.1607: HEIR Act of 2025

H.R.999: Right to Contraception Act

You can track bills proposed by Lizzie Fletcher on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fletcher.

Lizzie Fletcher Fundraising

Lizzie Fletcher recently disclosed $173.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 487th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 43.3% came from individual donors.

Fletcher disclosed $108.2K of spending. This was the 473rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fletcher disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 191st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lizzie Fletcher's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

