Press Release: Congresswoman Lauren Underwood Discusses Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation and Housing Bill in House Appropriations Committee

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood critiques the fiscal year 2026 funding bill, emphasizing housing and transportation issues in Illinois.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) spoke at the House Appropriations Committee regarding the fiscal year 2026 funding bill for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development. She highlighted concerns about high living costs, stating that housing is unaffordable and transportation funding is being significantly cut.

Underwood criticized the Republican agenda, claiming it prioritizes corporate interests over the needs of working families. She argued that the proposed bill reduces critical housing programs, potentially increasing homelessness and worsening transportation services in her district.

She urged her colleagues to reject the bill, emphasizing the need for support that improves access to affordable housing and reliable public transportation for families struggling in northern Illinois.

Lauren Underwood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lauren Underwood is worth $97.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 417th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Underwood has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lauren Underwood's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Underwood.

Lauren Underwood Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lauren Underwood:

H.R.4428: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide additional payments for producers that, in participating in the conservation stewardship program, agree to adopt or improve, manage, and maintain perennial production systems, and for other purposes.

H.R.4272: To prioritize health care facilities and mental or behavioral health facilities in the Community Facilities program for fiscal years 2026 through 2031, and allow loans and grants under the program to be used for medical supplies, increasing telehealth capabilities, supporting staffing needs, or renovating and remodeling closed facilities.

H.R.3480: Health Coverage for IVF Act of 2025

H.R.3091: Health Savings and Affordability for Fertility Act

H.R.2529: Convenient Contraception Act

H.R.2234: Ensuring Veterans Timely Access to Anesthesia Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Lauren Underwood on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Underwood.

Lauren Underwood Fundraising

Lauren Underwood recently disclosed $488.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 159th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Underwood disclosed $459.9K of spending. This was the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Underwood disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 264th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lauren Underwood's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

