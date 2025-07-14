Press Release: Congresswoman Laura Gillen Introduces Bipartisan Traffic Safety Enhancement Act to Improve Local Infrastructure

Congresswoman Laura Gillen introduces the Bipartisan Traffic Safety Enhancement Act to improve local infrastructure and reduce traffic fatalities.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Laura Gillen recently introduced the “Bipartisan Traffic Safety Enhancement Act,” a legislative effort aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and reducing vehicular-related fatalities. Announcing the bill during an event in Hempstead Village, Gillen emphasized the village's application for a USDOT Safe Streets for All planning grant. According to the Long Island Press, the proposed legislation encourages communities to seek federal surface transportation block grants to improve road safety by replacing hazardous intersections with roundabouts.

Gillen, a member of the House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, noted the alarming statistics from recent years, including over 2,100 traffic fatalities on Long Island and significant financial implications for New Yorkers. The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Rob Bresnahan, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Eleanor Holmes Norton. Hempstead Village officials expressed optimism about the funding's potential to reduce traffic accidents, with recent changes reportedly leading to a nearly 30% drop in incidents. Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. and Chief of Police Richard Holland reiterated the community's focus on enhancing transportation and pedestrian safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Laura Gillen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Laura Gillen:

H.R.4019: Gio’s Law

H.R.3440: Traffic Safety Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.2630: Youth Suicide Prevention Research Act

H.R.2049: Access to Family Building Act

H.R.1689: To require the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for temporary protected status.

You can track bills proposed by Laura Gillen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gillen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.