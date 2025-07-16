Press Release: Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet and Bipartisan Colleagues Advance Great Lakes Icebreaker Act Through Committee

The Great Lakes Icebreaker Act of 2025 passed the House Committee, directing the Coast Guard to enhance icebreaking capabilities.

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) and her bipartisan colleagues have advanced the Great Lakes Icebreaker Act of 2025 through the U.S. House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure. This legislation directs the U.S. Coast Guard to design and build a new icebreaker for the Great Lakes, while also evaluating the current fleet's performance.

In statements, Rivet emphasized the bill's importance in maintaining shipping routes during harsh winters, stating, "This bill ensures we have the icebreaking ships we need to protect jobs and keep lanes of commerce open." Congressman Tony Wied highlighted the economic impact of improved icebreaking capabilities, noting losses of up to $1 billion annually due to insufficient resources.

The proposed plan requires the Coast Guard to submit a design plan, cost estimate, and implementation timeline for the new icebreaker. Additionally, the bill initiates a pilot program to test the effectiveness of the Coast Guard's current icebreaking efforts in keeping waterways clear during winter months.

