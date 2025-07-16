Press Release: Congresswoman Kim Schrier's Hydropower Licensing Transparency Act Passes House

House passed the bipartisan Hydropower Licensing Transparency Act, enhancing efficiency and transparency in hydropower licensing processes.

The House recently passed the Hydropower Licensing Transparency Act, introduced by Congresswoman Kim Schrier and Congressman Russ Fulcher. This bipartisan legislation aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in the hydropower dam licensing process, supporting Washington's clean energy sector and benefiting ratepayers.

Congresswoman Schrier stated, "The Act will provide greater transparency regarding progress made on hydropower dam licensing." Congressman Fulcher emphasized the need for annual progress reports from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to improve oversight.

Supporters, including Kirk Hudson from Chelan County Public Utility District, acknowledged the bill's potential to reduce permitting delays for essential hydropower resources. Thomas O'Keefe of American Whitewater described it as a step towards greater public trust in river management and environmental values.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kim Schrier Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kim Schrier is worth $29.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 34th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schrier has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Kim Schrier Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kim Schrier:

H.R.3995: To establish a State public option through Medicaid to provide Americans with the choice of a high-quality, low-cost health insurance plan.

H.R.3889: National Prescribed Fire Act of 2025

H.R.3826: Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act of 2025

H.R.3657: Hydropower Licensing Transparency Act

H.R.3656: To amend the Agricultural Research, Extension, and Education Reform Act of 1998 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to waive the matching funds requirement under the specialty crop research initiative, and for other purposes.

H.R.3568: AG RESEARCH Act

Kim Schrier Fundraising

Kim Schrier recently disclosed $525.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 113th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.6% came from individual donors.

Schrier disclosed $134.5K of spending. This was the 326th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schrier disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 116th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

