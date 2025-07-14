Press Release: Congresswoman Kim Schrier Discusses Impact of Federal SNAP Cuts at Food Lifeline Event

Congresswoman Kim Schrier highlights concerns over nutrition assistance cuts affecting food access at Food Lifeline in Washington.

This week, Congresswoman Kim Schrier visited Food Lifeline, a Washington state organization that supports food banks, to discuss the impact of recent reductions in nutrition assistance due to the passage of the Republicans’ Big Ugly Bill. Schrier expressed concerns that "the unconscionable cuts to food assistance programs" would leave more children hungry, noting that as access to SNAP benefits decreases, more people will rely on food banks. She highlighted the critical role that such assistance plays in both nutrition and local economies, stating that “when people can't use SNAP benefits to shop at local grocery stores... they turn to food banks."

Food Lifeline's Interim CEO, Megan Blado Cooper, commented on the repercussions of the budget cuts, explaining that they result in the largest reduction to SNAP in history, potentially leading to a loss of up to 9 billion meals annually across the country. Schrier noted that hundreds of thousands of Washington households, with a significant proportion of children, rely on SNAP, and emphasized that "access to culturally relevant, nourishing food is a basic human right." The discussion comes amidst broader economic challenges that are affecting food donation levels and assistance programs.

