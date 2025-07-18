Press Release: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Votes Against Republican Rescissions Package Impacting Public Media and Global Assistance Funding

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty criticized a Republican funding rescission package, claiming it jeopardizes public services and international aid programs.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) issued a statement on July 18, 2025, after voting against a House-passed Republican rescissions package. She criticized the package for "clawing back" billions in funding that supports safety programs both domestically and internationally, alleging it prioritizes wealthy donors over everyday Americans.

Beatty highlighted the potential impacts on local public broadcasting in Ohio, emphasizing the loss of over $13 million in federal funding that supports educational resources and emergency alerts. She also expressed concern about cuts to global aid that provide vital services like clean water and medical care.

Despite these challenges, she reaffirmed her commitment to working with House Democrats to enhance the lives of Americans, stating that the measure does not improve government efficiency or reduce the deficit meaningfully.

Joyce Beatty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joyce Beatty is worth $4.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 158th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Beatty has approximately $250.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Joyce Beatty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joyce Beatty:

H.R.3709: Advancing the Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Financial Institutions Act

H.R.2031: HOME Investment Partnerships Reauthorization and Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.1976: Woman on the Twenty Act of 2025

H.R.1450: OFAC Licensure for Investigators Act

H.R.916: Rosa Parks Commemorative Coin Act

H.R.844: Black History is American History Act

Joyce Beatty Fundraising

Joyce Beatty recently disclosed $178.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 477th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.4% came from individual donors.

Beatty disclosed $176.6K of spending. This was the 308th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Beatty disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 108th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

