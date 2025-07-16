Press Release: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Joins Call to Reverse Proposed Defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, alongside 45 colleagues, urged President Trump to reverse funding cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, alongside 45 other members of Congress, has signed a letter led by Congresswoman Betty McCollum urging President Trump to reverse his decision to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The letter emphasizes CPB's role in providing vital educational content and emergency broadcasting services across the country.

The request follows congressional efforts to pass the president's proposal to rescind $10 billion in federal funding, which has faced bipartisan pushback. The signatories argue that cuts to CPB would negatively impact local news coverage and emergency alert systems, raising concerns about the potential loss of small community stations.

The lawmakers specifically highlight that a significant portion of the proposed funding cuts would affect independently operated local stations, which could lead to coverage gaps in rural areas. They call for the administration to withdraw this proposal, stressing the importance of public media in ensuring community safety and information access.

Joyce Beatty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joyce Beatty is worth $4.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 158th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Beatty has approximately $248.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Joyce Beatty's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Beatty.

Joyce Beatty Fundraising

Joyce Beatty recently disclosed $178.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 401st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.4% came from individual donors.

Beatty disclosed $176.6K of spending. This was the 261st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Beatty disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 99th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Joyce Beatty's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

