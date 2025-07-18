Press Release: Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan Responds to House Vote on Rescissions Bill Affecting Public Broadcasting and National Security Funding

Congresswoman McClellan criticizes the House's vote to cut funding for public broadcasting and national security programs.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) issued a statement following the House's decision to rescind federal funding for public broadcasting and national security programs. She criticized the move, stating it continues "Donald Trump’s extreme agenda" and undermines public media, especially affecting rural communities that rely on local broadcasts.

McClellan emphasized that public broadcasting plays a vital role in community emergency alerts and educational content, arguing that the funding cuts aim to weaken freedom of speech. Furthermore, she expressed concern that cuts to foreign aid will diminish U.S. leadership internationally, potentially harming national security interests.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jennifer L. McClellan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jennifer L. McClellan is worth $2.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 202nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McClellan has approximately $395.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jennifer L. McClellan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McClellan.

Jennifer L. McClellan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jennifer L. McClellan:

H.R.3574: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to permit qualified distributions from section 529 plans for certain transportation and parking expenses.

H.R.3266: Mental Health Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3054: RESEARCHER Act

H.R.2532: To prohibit certain removals of employees of the Department of Health and Human Services and sub-agencies and operating divisions thereof, and for other purposes.

H.R.2313: Celestial Time Standardization Act

H.R.2141: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 409 South Hicks Street in Lawrenceville, Virginia, as the "James Solomon Russell Post Office".

You can track bills proposed by Jennifer L. McClellan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McClellan.

Jennifer L. McClellan Fundraising

Jennifer L. McClellan recently disclosed $158.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 514th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.6% came from individual donors.

McClellan disclosed $151.9K of spending. This was the 366th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McClellan disclosed $107.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 770th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jennifer L. McClellan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.