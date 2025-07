Press Release: Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan Introduces Resolution Addressing Extreme Weather's Impact on Children's Health

Congresswoman McClellan introduced a resolution addressing extreme weather's impact on children's health, urging Congress to take action.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) has introduced a resolution with the support of 32 colleagues, urging Congress to recognize the impact of extreme weather on children's health and well-being. The resolution emphasizes the need for tailored solutions to protect vulnerable children from the adverse effects of climate change and severe weather.

Known as H.Res. 585, the resolution highlights essential measures, such as improved public weather alerts and access to safe environments during extreme weather events. McClellan stated that “extreme weather events…are devastating communities,” and emphasized the urgency of safeguarding future generations.

The resolution is backed by numerous organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Association of Children and Adolescent Psychiatry. Prominent advocates stress the importance of considering children’s unique vulnerabilities in climate adaptation strategies, underscoring a collective responsibility to ensure their safety.

