Press Release: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Releases Statement on Killing of Sayfollah Musallet

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes condemns the killing of Sayfollah Musallet, urging accountability and investigation into the incident.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes issued a statement regarding the killing of Sayfollah Musallet, an American citizen of Palestinian descent. She expressed her sadness over the incident and extended condolences to his family and community. Hayes criticized the rising violence in the West Bank and called for a thorough investigation, ensuring that those responsible for Musallet’s death are held accountable.

She further urged the U.S. State Department and the FBI to launch a formal inquiry into the matter, emphasizing the need for justice and the prevention of unchecked violence against American citizens abroad.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jahana Hayes Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jahana Hayes is worth $175.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 403rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hayes has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jahana Hayes's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hayes.

Jahana Hayes Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jahana Hayes:

H.R.4451: To amend the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act to enhance direct certification under the school lunch program.

H.R.4133: EQIP Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3968: School Violence Prevention Act

H.R.3541: See the Board Act

H.R.3442: SNAP Administrator Retention Act of 2025

H.R.2845: PROSPECT Act

You can track bills proposed by Jahana Hayes on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hayes.

Jahana Hayes Fundraising

Jahana Hayes recently disclosed $228.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 376th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 44.1% came from individual donors.

Hayes disclosed $129.4K of spending. This was the 420th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hayes disclosed $720.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 369th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jahana Hayes's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.