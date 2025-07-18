Press Release: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Hosts US-Africa Policy Working Group Meeting on Debt Sustainability Challenges in Africa

The U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group discussed Africa's debt challenges and potential solutions for sustainable development.

Quiver AI Summary

The U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group held a meeting to discuss increasing debt challenges faced by African nations. Experts, including Tim Hirschel-Burns and Brahima Coulibaly, examined drivers of sovereign debt such as rising borrowing costs and governance issues, stressing the influence of private creditors and multilateral institutions.

The discussions delved into the limitations of existing debt relief mechanisms and proposed improvements in global financial governance. Members considered how the U.S. Congress could support economic resilience and foster strategic partnerships in Africa.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ilhan Omar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ilhan Omar is worth $18.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 60th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Omar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ilhan Omar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Omar.

Ilhan Omar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ilhan Omar:

H.R.4241: Syria Sanctions Relief Act

H.R.3652: National Police Misuse of Force Investigation Board Act of 2025

H.R.3651: Protecting Our Protesters Act of 2025

H.R.2009: Global Criminal Justice Act

H.R.1111: Department of Peacebuilding Act of 2025

H.R.959: Combating International Islamophobia Act

You can track bills proposed by Ilhan Omar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Omar.

Ilhan Omar Fundraising

Ilhan Omar recently disclosed $505.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 149th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Omar disclosed $445.8K of spending. This was the 101st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Omar disclosed $577.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 433rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ilhan Omar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.