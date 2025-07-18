Press Release: Congresswoman Gwen Moore Criticizes Republican Tax Cuts and Program Cuts in Recent Statement

Congresswoman Gwen Moore criticizes Republican policies benefiting wealthy corporations while cutting educational programming and aid for vulnerable communities.

U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore criticized the Republican party for prioritizing what she terms “deficit-exploding tax goodies for billionaires and big corporations” while cutting funding for educational programming, particularly affecting local public broadcasting. She stated, "Their priorities are once again, on full display."

Moore emphasized that slashing resources for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could lead to significant closures of local news stations, especially in rural areas, stating that these stations provide essential educational content and community alerts. She expressed concern over the broader impacts of the legislative package, including reductions in foreign aid and global health programs.

In her remarks, she warned, "Make no mistake: gutting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is gutting our local public news stations," further stressing the potential harm to communities and the country's global standing as a result of these cuts.

Gwen Moore Fundraising

Gwen Moore recently disclosed $182.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 471st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 40.5% came from individual donors.

Moore disclosed $180.8K of spending. This was the 298th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moore disclosed $49.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 888th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gwen Moore's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

