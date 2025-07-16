Press Release: Congresswoman Emily Randall Appointed Chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus Better Pay and Benefits Task Force

Congresswoman Emily Randall is appointed Chair of the Better Pay and Benefits Task Force for the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Congresswoman Emily Randall (WA-06) has announced her role as Chair of the Better Pay and Benefits Task Force for the Congressional Progressive Caucus, alongside Vice-Chair Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10). This task force aims to push for legislative changes prioritizing working Americans and comes as part of a new initiative by the Caucus.

Randall emphasized the necessity for leaders who prioritize people over profits, stating, “Our neighbors deserve leaders who put people before profits.” The task force will collaborate on policy proposals intended to address issues such as pay and benefits, fighting corruption, and lowering costs.

Other task force chairs have been appointed as well, including Rep. Yassamin Ansari for Lowering Costs and Rep. Ilhan Omar for Promoting Peace and Security. These efforts aim to create a more equitable economy, targeting key issues faced by workers in America.

