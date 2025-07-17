Press Release: Congresswoman Emily Randall Announces Nearly $18 Million in Community Project Funding for Washington's 6th District

Congresswoman Randall announced nearly $18 million in proposed funding for various projects in Washington's 6th District.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Emily Randall announced that nearly $18 million in Community Project Funding requests from Washington's 6th Congressional District are included in the draft Fiscal Year 2026 government funding bills. The funding will support various projects across all six counties, focusing on infrastructure improvements, healthcare access, and safety initiatives.

Randall emphasized the importance of these funds, stating, “Every community deserves investments that meet them where they are,” while detailing specific projects such as a resiliency center for the Hoh Indian Tribe and a telehealth expansion for Olympic Medical Center. The projects await final approval in the funding agreement between the House and Senate.

In total, the proposed projects range from a fire station in Grays Harbor County to erosion prevention efforts in Ocean Shores, reflecting a variety of community needs. Specific funding amounts include $3.2 million for the Hoh Tribe and $1.7 million for the Kitsap County Community Respite Center.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Emily Randall Fundraising

Emily Randall recently disclosed $202.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 425th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.5% came from individual donors.

Randall disclosed $227.2K of spending. This was the 229th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Randall disclosed $128.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 743rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Emily Randall's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

