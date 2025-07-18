Press Release: Congresswoman Doris Matsui Responds to Republican Cuts to Public Media and Foreign Aid Funding

Congresswoman Doris Matsui criticizes Republicans for cutting $1.1 billion from public media funding in a recent rescission package.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Doris Matsui (CA-07) issued a statement following the Republican passage of a $9 billion rescission package under the Trump administration, which includes cutting $1.1 billion from public radio and television funding. Matsui criticized these actions, stating they undermine America's commitments and credibility.

“This package cruelly guts funding that was already signed into law,” she said, emphasizing the importance of public broadcasting for trusted news and emergency alerts. Matsui has previously led initiatives to support media independence amidst perceived attacks on press freedom.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Doris O. Matsui Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Doris O. Matsui:

H.R.4341: To require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to assess certain fees on shipping and other vessels, and for other purposes.

H.R.4191: To improve coordination of Federal efforts to identify and mitigate health and national security risks through maintaining a list of essential medicines, conducting a risk assessment of essential medicine supply chains, and creating a monitoring system to map essential medicine supply chains using data analytics.

H.R.3884: Telemental Health Care Access Act of 2025

H.R.3009: TREES Act of 2025

H.R.2449: FUTURE Networks Act

H.R.2140: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Doris O. Matsui on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Matsui.

Doris O. Matsui Fundraising

Doris O. Matsui recently disclosed $235.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 365th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 25.4% came from individual donors.

Matsui disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 586th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Matsui disclosed $519.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 449th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Doris O. Matsui's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

