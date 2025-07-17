Press Release: Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Reinstate Climate Health Office

Congressional leaders introduced legislation to reinstate the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity in response to climate health impacts.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congresswoman Doris Matsui and other Democratic lawmakers introduced the Climate Change Health Protection and Promotion Act, aiming to reinstate the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity within the Department of Health and Human Services. This office, originally established by President Biden, addresses public health impacts of climate change.

The proposed legislation seeks to mandate the revival of the office, which would assess climate-related health risks and develop strategies to protect vulnerable communities. "Climate change is already endangering the health of Americans nationwide," noted Matsui, emphasizing the necessity of this initiative.

Supporters, including other Congress members and health organizations, echoed the sentiment, stating that climate change poses both environmental and public health crises. The bill's enactment aims to enhance preparedness for health challenges linked to climate variations, addressing issues like extreme weather and disease spread.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Doris O. Matsui Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Doris O. Matsui:

H.R.4341: To require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to assess certain fees on shipping and other vessels, and for other purposes.

H.R.4191: To improve coordination of Federal efforts to identify and mitigate health and national security risks through maintaining a list of essential medicines, conducting a risk assessment of essential medicine supply chains, and creating a monitoring system to map essential medicine supply chains using data analytics.

H.R.3884: Telemental Health Care Access Act of 2025

H.R.3009: TREES Act of 2025

H.R.2449: FUTURE Networks Act

H.R.2140: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Doris O. Matsui on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Matsui.

Doris O. Matsui Fundraising

Doris O. Matsui recently disclosed $235.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 365th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 25.4% came from individual donors.

Matsui disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 586th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Matsui disclosed $519.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 449th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Doris O. Matsui's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.