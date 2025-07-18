Press Release: Congresswoman Deborah Ross Opposes Republican Bill to Cut Public Broadcasting Funding

Congresswoman Deborah Ross opposed a Republican bill aimed at cutting public broadcasting funding and reducing U.S. global influence.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross voted against a Republican bill aimed at cutting $9.4 billion in funding for public broadcasting and foreign assistance programs. The proposed legislation, according to Ross, would jeopardize local media coverage and access to educational programs like PBS KIDS, exacerbating challenges for vulnerable populations reliant on these services.

"Communities... rely on public broadcasting... to provide children with enriching educational content," Ross stated, criticizing the bill for harming essential services amid national and global challenges. She expressed concern over the broader implications of such funding cuts on US global leadership.

