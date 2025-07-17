Press Release: Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Introduces Election Integrity Legislation to Strengthen Voting Confidence

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney introduced bills to enhance election integrity and protect voting rights for U.S. citizens.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), Chairwoman of the House Election Integrity Caucus, has introduced a series of bills aimed at enhancing trust in U.S. election systems. She stated, "Americans deserve to know their voices won’t be drowned out by radical actors or non-citizens voting illegally." The proposed legislation includes the Safeguarding Trust in our Politics Act, which seeks to prohibit certain funding schemes and third-party voter efforts.

Among the bills is a resolution calling for a Constitutional amendment to restrict voting rights to U.S. citizens. Tenney emphasized that the measures are critical for securing elections and restoring public trust, highlighting the importance of free and fair elections as foundational to the nation's democracy.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Claudia Tenney is worth $1.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 266th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tenney has approximately $61.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Claudia Tenney:

H.R.4421: To codify Executive order 14208 relating to ending procurement and forced use of paper straws.

H.R.4353: To direct the Secretary of Labor to conduct a study on the effectiveness of spending by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to provide technical assistance and compliance assistance in relation to heat-related illness.

H.R.4268: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish a grant program to provide funding for memorials honoring veterans, law enforcement officers, and firefighters, and for other purposes.

H.R.4205: Fairness in Vineyard Data Act

H.R.4115: Saving Our MALLS Act

H.R.4064: To amend title 11 of the United States Code to include firearms in the types of property allowable under the alternative provision for exempting property from the estate.

Claudia Tenney recently disclosed $431.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 192nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.3% came from individual donors.

Tenney disclosed $312.4K of spending. This was the 155th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tenney disclosed $916.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 319th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

