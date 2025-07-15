Press Release: Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Introduces Better Straws Act to Reduce Federal Regulations

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney introduces the Better Straws Act, aiming to eliminate federal mandates on straws and restore consumer choice.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) has introduced the Better Straws Act, aimed at restoring consumer choice and removing federal mandates on products like straws. This legislation seeks to engrain President Trump’s Executive Order 14208 into law, which prohibits the federal requirement for paper straws.

“Soggy paper straws that disintegrate mid-sip are not just an inconvenience,” Tenney stated, criticizing the perceived imposition of environmental regulations. She argues that the act prioritizes consumer preferences for practical alternatives such as plastic straws.

Claudia Tenney Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Claudia Tenney is worth $1.3M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 264th highest net worth in Congress.

Tenney has approximately $61.6K invested in publicly traded assets.

Claudia Tenney Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Claudia Tenney:

H.R.4353: To direct the Secretary of Labor to conduct a study on the effectiveness of spending by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to provide technical assistance and compliance assistance in relation to heat-related illness.

H.R.4268: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish a grant program to provide funding for memorials honoring veterans, law enforcement officers, and firefighters, and for other purposes.

H.R.4205: Fairness in Vineyard Data Act

H.R.4115: Saving Our MALLS Act

H.R.4064: To amend title 11 of the United States Code to include firearms in the types of property allowable under the alternative provision for exempting property from the estate.

H.R.3892: Flow Act

Claudia Tenney Fundraising

Claudia Tenney recently disclosed $414.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 150th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 49.4% came from individual donors.

Tenney disclosed $312.0K of spending. This was the 107th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tenney disclosed $681.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 322nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

