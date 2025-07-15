Press Release: Congresswoman Betty McCollum Responds to State Department Layoffs

Congresswoman Betty McCollum condemns the State Department's layoffs, emphasizing the need for strong American leadership globally.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Betty McCollum issued a statement regarding the U.S. Department of State's reported decision to reduce its workforce by over 1,300 positions. She expressed concern that this move "comes at a time when the world needs American leadership to be stronger, not weaker," advocating for a balance of development, diplomacy, and defense.

McCollum criticized the decision, stating it undermines efforts to ensure global stability and security. She also expressed gratitude to the affected diplomats for their contributions to American interests worldwide, highlighting the adverse impact of this reduction on the nation's diplomatic capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

