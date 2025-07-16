Press Release: Congresswoman Alma Adams Calls for USDA to Reinstate Funding for Regional Food Business Centers

Congresswoman Adams urges USDA to restore funding for Regional Food Business Centers, critical for supporting farmers and rural communities.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, has called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to restore funding for Regional Food Business Centers (RFBCs). The USDA recently announced the cancellation of the RFBC program, which had provided critical support and services to thousands of farmers and food businesses.

A USDA report from October 2024 indicated that the RFBCs had facilitated significant benefits, including technical assistance to 2,800 individuals and revenue growth for 287 businesses. Adams criticized the funding cuts and emphasized the need to support agriculture communities during challenging economic times.

In addition, she highlighted previous program cancellations by the USDA that have adversely affected farmers, including initiatives aimed at supporting local food sales to schools and food banks. Adams concluded her statement by urging the USDA to reinstate funding for the RFBC program to assist farmers and rural economies.

