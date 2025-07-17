Press Release: Congressmen Suozzi and Fitzpatrick Introduce CIRCLE Act to Enhance Recycling Initiatives

Congressmen introduce the CIRCLE Act, a bipartisan bill to enhance recycling infrastructure through targeted investment tax credits.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressmen Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) have introduced the bipartisan Cultivating Investment in Recycling and Circular Local Economies (CIRCLE) Act. This legislation aims to create a targeted investment tax credit to enhance recycling infrastructure and domestic manufacturing while addressing waste reduction in communities.

Suozzi highlighted, “Making it easier and cheaper to recycle saves local governments...and creates jobs in the recycling industry.” Fitzpatrick noted the need for modernizing recycling systems to support local economies and protect the environment, stating, "It’s a fiscally smart, environmentally responsible solution."

The CIRCLE Act proposes a 30% investment tax credit phased out over ten years, aiming to unlock significant economic benefits, including job creation and taxpayer savings. Supported by various environmental and industry groups, the Act is seen as a critical step toward a more sustainable recycling system in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Thomas R. Suozzi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Thomas R. Suozzi is worth $9.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 100th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Suozzi has approximately $6.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Thomas R. Suozzi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Suozzi.

Thomas R. Suozzi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Thomas R. Suozzi:

H.R.4466: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a recycling property investment credit, and for other purposes.

H.R.4266: To require that any amounts received by the Federal Government as a result of the release of the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation be used for State housing revolving loan funds for middle-class housing supply, and for other purposes.

H.R.2082: WISH Act

H.R.1102: Commission To Study the Potential of a National Museum of Italian American History and Culture Act

H.R.322: Import Security and Fairness Act

You can track bills proposed by Thomas R. Suozzi on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Suozzi.

Thomas R. Suozzi Fundraising

Thomas R. Suozzi recently disclosed $805.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 62nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.3% came from individual donors.

Suozzi disclosed $187.8K of spending. This was the 286th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Suozzi disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 87th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Thomas R. Suozzi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.