Press Release: Congressmen Liccardo and Garbarino Introduce Bipartisan SUPPLY Act to Tackle Housing Shortage

Congressmen Liccardo and Garbarino introduced the SUPPLY Act to enhance financing for Accessory Dwelling Units, addressing housing shortages.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Congressman Sam Liccardo (D-CA) and Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) introduced the Supporting Upgraded Property Projects and Lending for Yards (SUPPLY) Act, aimed at addressing the national housing shortage by improving financing access for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

The bipartisan legislation seeks to help homeowners of modest means secure financing for ADUs, which are often limited to wealthier individuals. It includes provisions for government-backed loans and recognizes rental income potential for better applicant qualifications.

The SUPPLY Act has garnered support from various housing advocates and organizations, emphasizing its potential to increase affordable housing and empower families by providing them with the resources needed to create additional living spaces on their properties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sam Liccardo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sam Liccardo is worth $8.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 108th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Liccardo has approximately $606.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sam Liccardo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Liccardo.

Sam Liccardo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sam Liccardo:

H.R.4479: To amend the National Housing Act to direct the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to establish a program to insure certain second liens secured against property for the purpose of financing the construction of an accessory dwelling unit, and for other purposes.

H.R.4274: To limit the imposition of excise taxes and fees on money transmitting businesses, and for other purposes.

H.R.3454: Protecting Our Constitution and Communities Act

H.R.2371: Scarper Ridge Golden Gate National Recreation Area Boundary Adjustment Act

H.R.1712: MEME Act

You can track bills proposed by Sam Liccardo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Liccardo.

Sam Liccardo Fundraising

Sam Liccardo recently disclosed $442.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 189th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 75.0% came from individual donors.

Liccardo disclosed $369.2K of spending. This was the 128th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Liccardo disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 204th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sam Liccardo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.