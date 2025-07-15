Press Release: Congressmen Liccardo and Cisneros Oppose Renaming of USNS Cesar Chavez

Congressmen Liccardo and Cisneros oppose potential renaming of USNS Cesar Chavez, honoring the civil rights icon and veteran.

Congressmen Sam Liccardo (CA-16) and Gil Cisneros (CA-31) have presented a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth opposing plans to rename the USNS Cesar Chavez, a ship honoring the civil rights leader and Navy veteran. They argue that the name reflects Chavez’s lifetime commitment to justice and service, stating, “this is not merely partisan; it’s un-American.”

The letter, supported by 22 colleagues, emphasizes the importance of honoring Chavez’s legacy. Liccardo remarked, “Renaming the USNS Chavez dishonors his legacy of service, social justice, and leadership.” Cisneros highlighted both Chavez's Navy service and his contributions to workers' rights.

The Congressmen also noted that renaming the ship would incur unnecessary costs, contradicting Navy guidelines, and undermine traditions of honoring American heroes. Advocates for keeping the name argue it represents the sacrifices of all veterans and particularly honors the contributions of Latino servicemembers.

