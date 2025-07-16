Press Release: Congressmen Dan Goldman and Jerrold Nadler Respond to NYC Council's Decision to Release 9/11 Air Quality Documents

Congressmen Goldman and Nadler commend NYC Council for passing Resolution 560, enabling release of 9/11 air toxicity records.

Congressmen Dan Goldman and Jerrold Nadler released a statement following the New York City Council's approval of Resolution 560, which mandates the release of documents related to air quality and toxins after the 9/11 attacks. They commended the council for promoting transparency regarding health risks faced by New Yorkers, insisting that crucial information had been withheld.

Goldman and Nadler highlighted their repeated requests for transparency from the Adams Administration, arguing that the lack of released information has hindered justice for individuals suffering health impacts linked to the toxic air. They expressed hope for answers regarding decisions made post-9/11 that may have affected public safety.

The resolution grants New York City's Department of Investigation authority to uncover what past mayors knew about the air quality after 9/11 while assuring the public it was safe. "New Yorkers deserve the truth," the congressmen stated, indicating that the release of these records could hold officials accountable for their actions during that period.

