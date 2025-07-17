Press Release: Congressman Vince Fong Discusses High-Speed Rail Funding Cancellation with DOT Secretary Duffy

Congressman Fong discusses high-speed rail project issues with DOT Secretary Duffy, praising the cancellation of federal funding.

Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) addressed the high-speed rail project during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversight hearing with DOT Secretary Sean Duffy. He described the project as "costly and mismanaged," following which the DOT announced an end to federal funding for it.

Fong expressed gratitude to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their decision, stating, "This wasteful, mismanaged project is billions over budget and years behind schedule." He emphasized the need to redirect funds to more effective infrastructure initiatives.

The Congressman raised concerns during the hearing about accountability in the high-speed rail project, urging for better taxpayer protection. A complete video of Fong's exchange with Secretary Duffy is available online.

Vince Fong Fundraising

Vince Fong recently disclosed $248.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 352nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.1% came from individual donors.

Fong disclosed $183.8K of spending. This was the 293rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fong disclosed $207.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 647th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

