Press Release: Congressman Vince Fong Advances Defense Appropriations Act for 2026 with Key Funding Initiatives

Congressman Vince Fong advances the 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, securing $831.5 billion for military funding and personnel pay raises.

Congressman Vince Fong (CA-20) announced his support for the Defense Appropriations Act of 2026, which allocates $831.5 billion for military funding. This legislation includes a 3.8% pay raise for military personnel and historical pay increases for junior enlisted members.

Fong stated, “This meaningful vote... secures our borders and ensures our warfighters maintain every advantage on the battlefield.” The act also includes provisions for upgrades in military technology and energy efficiency at various installations.

Among key funding initiatives are $7 million for the AFRL Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base, and $4 million for the Naval Air Warfare Rapid Capabilities Office. These investments aim to enhance national security and military readiness in the face of evolving threats.

