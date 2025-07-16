Press Release: Congressman Vicente Gonzalez Votes Against Republican Budget Bill Citing Harm to Healthcare and Increased Deficit

Congressman Gonzalez opposes Republican budget bill, citing detrimental effects on healthcare and increased national debt.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) has publicly opposed the updated Republican Budget Bill, citing concerns that it would remove healthcare from nearly 17 million Americans, including over 1.6 million Texans. He characterized the bill as fiscally irresponsible and detrimental to vulnerable populations, stating it prioritizes tax breaks for the wealthy.

In a statement, Gonzalez referred to the bill as a “betrayal” to seniors, veterans, and students, emphasizing that it would harm essential programs that support these groups. He expressed his inability to support legislation that he believes would worsen conditions for South Texans while enriching the ultra-rich.

The press release highlights Gonzalez’s commitment to advocating for the needs of his constituents and calls attention to the potential negative impacts of the proposed budget on healthcare and social services.

Vicente Gonzalez Fundraising

Vicente Gonzalez recently disclosed $464.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 145th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.7% came from individual donors.

Gonzalez disclosed $104.2K of spending. This was the 425th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gonzalez disclosed $932.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 277th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Vicente Gonzalez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

