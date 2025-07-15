Press Release: Congressman Vicente Gonzalez Joins US-Spain Council Forum in Santander, Spain

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez participated in the US-Spain Council Forum, discussing energy efficiency and technology advancements.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) participated in the US-Spain Council Forum in Santander, Spain, alongside U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and other legislators and business leaders. The event, which also featured King Felipe VI of Spain, focused on discussions around energy efficiency, transportation infrastructure, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

The annual forum aims to bolster bilateral relations by addressing economic, technological, political, and cultural issues significant to both the U.S. and Spain. Gonzalez highlighted the cultural connections to the Rio Grande Valley, referring to its historical ties as New Santander.

“It is important we strengthen our bilateral commitment to affordable and accessible energy for both of our citizens,” said Gonzalez, emphasizing the relevance of energy independence for South Texas during the discussions with international partners.

