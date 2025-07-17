Press Release: Congressman Vicente Gonzalez Introduces Bipartisan PBM Reform Act to Protect South Texas Patients and Pharmacies

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez introduces the bipartisan PBM Reform Act to protect South Texas patients and pharmacies from harmful practices.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) introduced H.R. 4317, the PBM Reform Act, aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The bipartisan bill seeks to ban "spread pricing" in Medicaid, ensure fair reimbursement for pharmacies, and increase price transparency for patients and employers, while also requiring stricter oversight from Medicare.

Gonzalez criticized PBMs for their role in rising drug costs, stating, “Pharmacy Benefit Managers line their pockets and drive up the cost of life-saving drugs.” Co-sponsor Congressman Buddy Carter highlighted the need for transparency and competition to address issues created by PBMs.

The initiative has garnered support from a diverse group of original co-sponsors, reflecting a commitment to reform in the pharmacy sector, where three companies control 80% of the prescription drug market, leading to higher costs and pharmacy closures nationwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Vicente Gonzalez Fundraising

Vicente Gonzalez recently disclosed $464.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 175th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.7% came from individual donors.

Gonzalez disclosed $104.2K of spending. This was the 493rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gonzalez disclosed $932.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 315th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Vicente Gonzalez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

