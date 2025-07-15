Press Release: Congressman Vicente Gonzalez Calls for Release of Nearly $7 Billion in Education Funding from Trump Administration

Congressman Gonzalez calls for the release of nearly $7 billion in federal education funds withheld from Texas schools.

Representative Vicente Gonzalez, along with 149 other House Democrats, is urging the Trump Administration to release nearly $7 billion in federal funding for education, which includes vital funds for after-school programs, teacher training, and adult education. The funding is usually made available annually on July 1.

The state of Texas could see a loss of approximately $660 million, impacting school districts significantly. Gonzalez stated, "There is no legitimate reason why any review of these programs should prevent the Administration from fulfilling its responsibility to the American people on time."

The letter from Gonzalez emphasizes that the withheld funds are essential for the academic success of students and for supporting educators, urging the administration to "follow the law and release the funding meant for our schools, teachers, and families."

