Press Release: Congressman Troy A. Carter and Leader Hakeem Jeffries Host Health Care Town Hall in New Orleans

Congressman Carter and Leader Jeffries held a Health Care Town Hall in New Orleans, addressing concerns over Medicaid cuts.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 10, 2025, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) held a Health Care Town Hall at Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event also featured Steering and Policy Committee Co-Chairs Reps. Robin Kelly (D-IL), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), and Nanette Barragán (D-CA). Participants included local residents affected by budget cuts to Medicaid and other healthcare services. Congressman Carter emphasized that healthcare leaders in Louisiana are raising concerns, stating, "not because of politics, but because of people," regarding what the Medicaid cuts could mean for vulnerable populations statewide.

Leader Jeffries criticized Republican policies, claiming that they would "rob 17 million Americans of their healthcare." He described the event as part of a broader effort by House Democrats to inform the public about the negative impacts of proposed legislation. Representative Kelly echoed this sentiment, lamenting the loss of healthcare for millions while Representative Wasserman Schultz highlighted the need for improved access to healthcare services. Throughout the discussions, the lawmakers reinforced their commitment to advocating for accessible and affordable healthcare for all Americans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Troy A. Carter Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Troy A. Carter:

H.R.3805: Protecting Community Television Act

H.R.2992: To amend title 23, United States Code, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with respect to vehicle roadside crashes, work zone safety, and for other purposes.

H.R.2822: To extend the National Flood Insurance Program through December 31, 2026.

H.R.2539: FISCAL Act

H.R.2037: Open RAN Outreach Act

H.R.1374: Securing the Cities Improvement Act

You can track bills proposed by Troy A. Carter on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.