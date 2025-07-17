Press Release: Congressman Tony Wied Introduces FIRE Act to Ban Magazine Capacity Restrictions

Congressman Tony Wied introduces the FIRE Act, prohibiting restrictions on firearm magazine capacity nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Tony Wied (WI-08) has introduced the Freedom from Improper Regulation and Enforcement (FIRE) Act, aiming to safeguard Second Amendment rights by prohibiting federal, state, and local restrictions on firearm magazine capacity. The legislation seeks to standardize regulations across the U.S., asserting that current laws infringe on gun owners' rights.

Wied remarked, "The FIRE Act ensures that law-abiding gun owners can access magazines of any size... It’s well past time we take the Founding Father’s words ‘shall not be infringed’ seriously.” The introduction of this bill follows various state-level bans on "high capacity" magazines, which Wied argues leads to a confusing legal landscape.

The bill has garnered support from several congressmen and endorsements from organizations like the National Rifle Association. Advocates emphasize that existing bans do not effectively reduce crime and violate constitutional rights. Congressman Tom Tiffany stated, "The FIRE Act protects law-abiding gun owners and keeps state and local governments... from infringing on your Second Amendment rights."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tony Wied Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tony Wied is worth $9.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 99th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wied has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tony Wied's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wied.

Tony Wied Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tony Wied:

H.R.4305: DUMP Red Tape Act

H.R.3894: SAFE Cities Act

H.R.3423: FROST Act

H.R.2166: Safe Routes Act of 2025

H.R.1513: Unplug the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Program Act

H.R.1150: SPEAR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tony Wied on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wied.

Tony Wied Fundraising

Tony Wied recently disclosed $136.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 553rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.6% came from individual donors.

Wied disclosed $67.6K of spending. This was the 622nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wied disclosed $240.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 619th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tony Wied's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

