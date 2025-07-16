Press Release: Congressman Tony Wied Advances Great Lakes Icebreaker Act Through Committee

Congress members advance the Great Lakes Icebreaker Act, directing the Coast Guard to enhance icebreaking capabilities.

On July 16, 2025, Congressman Tony Wied (WI-08) and colleagues Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) and Max Miller (OH-07) advanced the Great Lakes Icebreaker Act of 2025 through the U.S. House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure. This bipartisan bill tasks the U.S. Coast Guard with planning for a new icebreaker for the Great Lakes.

Congressman Wied highlighted the economic importance of Great Lakes shipping, stating that inadequate icebreaking causes significant financial losses and threatens jobs. Congresswoman McDonald Rivet emphasized the necessity of icebreakers to maintain commerce during harsh winter conditions.

The legislation also seeks a cost estimate and timeline for the new icebreaker and initiates a pilot program to assess the current icebreaking capabilities in the region. The bill aims to strengthen economic resilience in the Midwest by ensuring the reliability of shipping routes.

