Press Release: Congressman Tim Walberg Introduces America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act

Congressman Tim Walberg introduced the America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act, easing national park fees for motorcyclists.

Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-05) has introduced the America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act, aimed at addressing financial burdens faced by motorcyclists visiting national parks. According to Walberg, this legislation seeks to amend the Federal Recreation Land Enhancement Act to ensure that one America the Beautiful Annual Pass allows for the admittance of two motorcycles into national parks. He stated, "As an avid motorcycle rider myself, I understand there is no better way to immerse yourself in the beautiful scenery and fresh air of our great national parks, then on two wheels." Walberg expressed concerns regarding a 2024 policy change that he believes unfairly penalizes motorcyclists by treating motorcycles as vehicles subject to different entrance fees.



The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has endorsed the proposed legislation, highlighting the bill's potential to reinstate a provision that was removed in 2024, allowing two motorcyclists to share a pass. The AMA commended Walberg for his efforts and noted, "This bill would reinstate the two-motorcycle entry provision that was removed from the America the Beautiful Pass in 2024 and restore parity." The 2024 revision limited the annual pass to only one motorcycle, as opposed to the previous allowance for two. Walberg serves as chair of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

