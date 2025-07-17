Press Release: Congressman Tim Moore Votes in Favor of Bipartisan Bills to Enhance Digital Finance Leadership in the U.S.

Congressman Tim Moore votes to advance bipartisan legislation aimed at enhancing U.S. digital finance leadership.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Tim Moore (NC-14) announced his support for three bipartisan bills aimed at enhancing the United States' position in the digital finance sector. According to Moore, these reforms are designed to provide regulatory clarity and protect consumers while fostering innovation in digital assets.

The bills include the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which seeks to define the jurisdiction of digital assets, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to prevent government tracking through a centralized digital currency, and the GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins to ensure consumer safety.

Moore emphasized the importance of the U.S. maintaining leadership in the global digital finance landscape, highlighting that a significant portion of Americans are already using digital assets, and advocating for legislative measures to align with this growing trend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tim Moore Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Moore:

H.R.4287: To enhance penalties for the use of incendiary devices, including burning the flag of the United States, in the commission of Federal offenses, and for other purposes.

H.R.4238: DLARA

H.R.4012: National Airport Supersonic Readiness Act of 2025

H.R.3780: Border Operations Service Medal Act

H.R.2950: Disaster Relief Transparency Act

H.R.2875: Mobile Mammography Promotion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tim Moore on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moore.

Tim Moore Fundraising

Tim Moore recently disclosed $343.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 250th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 77.2% came from individual donors.

Moore disclosed $227.7K of spending. This was the 227th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moore disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 230th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Moore's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.