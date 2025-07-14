Press Release: Congressman Tim Kennedy and Healthcare Leaders Oppose Medicaid Cuts Affecting WNY Nursing Homes

Congressman Kennedy and healthcare leaders oppose Medicaid cuts endangering nursing homes and long-term care in Western New York.

Congressman Tim Kennedy, alongside local healthcare leaders, has expressed strong opposition to the recent Medicaid cuts legislated under what he refers to as the "Big Ugly Bill," which he argues threatens nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Western New York. During a press conference at the Schofield Residence Nursing Facility, Kennedy stated that "25% of nursing homes are at risk of closure" due to these cuts, warning that they will severely impact care for seniors, lead to job losses, and force facilities to shut down. He emphasized the need for congressional action to reverse these cuts, asserting, "Lives depend on it."

Healthcare professionals, including representatives from 1199SEIU and the New York State Nurses Association, echoed Kennedy's concerns, highlighting that the financial strains on nursing homes could compromise patient safety and staffing levels. Grace Bogdanove, Vice President of 1199SEIU, noted that cuts could result in 17 million people becoming uninsured and trigger significant deficits across healthcare institutions. The press release also included remarks from various community leaders, expressing fears that the legislation would increase hardships for vulnerable populations and undermine critical healthcare services. Kennedy, who has a background in occupational therapy, reassured his commitment to fighting these cuts in order to sustain essential healthcare funding for seniors and the workforce.

