Press Release: Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. Announces Partial Quiet Zone for Branchburg Starting July 31, 2025

Congressman Tom Kean announces temporary Quiet Zone designation for Branchburg, improving residents' quality of life by reducing train noise.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Tom Kean Jr. announced that the Norfolk Southern Lehigh Road Crossing in Branchburg, NJ, will be designated as a partial Quiet Zone from July 31, 2025, until July 31, 2027. This designation aims to alleviate noise pollution from train horns during specified quiet hours.

The Quiet Zone will enforce silence from 10 PM to 7 AM daily, and a road closure will be in effect during this period. Kean expressed his commitment to pursuing a permanent Quiet Zone designation for the community in the future.

Kean emphasized the significance of this measure for residents, stating it will restore peace to their daily lives after years of disruptive noise. His office will coordinate with relevant agencies to explore long-term solutions for the community.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

