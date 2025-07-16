Press Release: Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Appointed to Bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam appointed to Congressional-Executive Commission on China, focusing on human rights advocacy.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia's 10th District has been appointed to the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a move announced by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. This appointment is part of the 119th Congress, where Subramanyam aims to continue his advocacy for human rights globally.

In response to his new role, Subramanyam expressed a commitment to collaborate across party lines, stating, “I look forward to working across the aisle... to protect human rights.” His efforts will particularly spotlight the stories of Uyghur Muslims residing in Northern Virginia.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China, established in 2000, focuses on monitoring human rights and the rule of law in China, providing annual reports to both Congress and the President. Subramanyam is also involved with the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Suhas Subramanyam Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Suhas Subramanyam is worth $2.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 201st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Subramanyam has approximately $948.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Suhas Subramanyam's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Subramanyam.

Suhas Subramanyam Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Suhas Subramanyam:

H.R.3470: AGRITOURISM Act

H.R.2470: COST of Relocations Act

H.R.2349: Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act

H.R.1545: Accountability in Government Efficiency Act

H.R.1544: LEASH DOGE Act

H.R.1352: To designate the General George C. Marshall House, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as an affiliated area of the National Park System, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Suhas Subramanyam on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Subramanyam.

Suhas Subramanyam Fundraising

Suhas Subramanyam recently disclosed $159.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 431st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

Subramanyam disclosed $90.0K of spending. This was the 464th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Subramanyam disclosed $203.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 564th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Suhas Subramanyam's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

