Press Release: Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Applauds Virginia Supreme Court Ruling Against Greenway Toll Hikes

Congressman Subramanyam praises Virginia Supreme Court's ruling against Greenway toll hikes, citing community support and financial relief.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam praised a recent Virginia Supreme Court decision that upheld a ruling preventing toll increases on the Greenway. He stated, "Today’s ruling is a huge win for our community and families across Northern Virginia," citing the legislation he authored as crucial in keeping tolls manageable for residents.

The ruling reinforces legislation passed by Subramanyam in 2021, which grants the State Corporation Commission (SCC) authority to prevent toll hikes. Subramanyam highlighted the importance of this decision, noting that it helped avert what could have been a nearly 100% increase in toll costs.

In his statement, he affirmed his commitment to continuing efforts against toll hikes and advocating for cost reductions for constituents, emphasizing the legislation's constitutionality and its benefit to Virginians amid rising living expenses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Suhas Subramanyam Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Suhas Subramanyam is worth $2.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 200th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Subramanyam has approximately $956.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Suhas Subramanyam's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Subramanyam.

Suhas Subramanyam Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Suhas Subramanyam:

H.R.3470: AGRITOURISM Act

H.R.2470: COST of Relocations Act

H.R.2349: Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act

H.R.1545: Accountability in Government Efficiency Act

H.R.1544: LEASH DOGE Act

H.R.1352: To designate the General George C. Marshall House, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as an affiliated area of the National Park System, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Suhas Subramanyam on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Subramanyam.

Suhas Subramanyam Fundraising

Suhas Subramanyam recently disclosed $159.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 512th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

Subramanyam disclosed $90.0K of spending. This was the 539th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Subramanyam disclosed $203.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 650th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Suhas Subramanyam's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

